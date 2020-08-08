Voters in Nasarawa state, adhered to the use of face masks and social distancing during Saturday’s bye-election for Nasarawa Central constituency conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shows that security agents such as police, men of the civil defence among other security outfits were seen on ground to maintain law and order.

A visit to the polling units in Sarkin Pada, Bage and Angwan Dutse of the constituency showed that voting began early and the process was peaceful.

A voter in Sarki Pada, Mallam Saidu Abdul, said that he had adhered to the use of face mask as directed by the government over Coronavirus.

“Before I came to the polling unit I also sanitised my hands in order to ensure that I remain safe during and after the election.

“I also want to commend INEC and the security agents for the peaceful conduct of the exercise so far,” he said.

He said that he had exercised his right by voting the candidate of his choice during the election.

Another voter, Zainab Mohammed, also described the exercise as peaceful.

“I am happy, the process is peaceful and orderly,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel John from Sarki Pada polling unit said that the use of the face mask had become imperative considering the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was ongoing in the polling units visited early in the day.

NAN also recalls that the INEC scheduled the Nasarawa Central constituency bye-election following the death of the member representing Nasarawa Central at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30. (NAN)