From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, has cautioned Corps Members in the state not to make payment for NYSC goods and services because they are free.

He stated this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen shortly after the closing ceremony of the orientation exercise for the 2021 Batch C Stream I Corps Members at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the state.

Daily Sun reports that about 1600 Corps Members deployed to the state for the 2021 Batch C Stream I set participated in the orientation exercise.

According to Jikamshi, the warning was in reaction to the arrest of one man namely Mr Samuel Isaac, 38 years in the orientation camp who was arrested by security officials for allegedly printing the NYSC logo on green lookalike NYSC caps and selling to innocent Corps Members as NYSC caps.

He said that despite the fact that the alleged culprit did not have access to or sell the original NYSC cap, it was important to harp the policy of NYSC of not selling the scheme’s goods and services so innocent Corps Members do not fall prey to the antics of criminal elements.

‘It’s more of a criminal offence because NYSC goods and services are not for sale. They are absolutely free to Corps Members. NYSC staff do not sell the scheme’s goods and services and anyone apprehended for engaging in that will be handed over to the appropriate authorities to face the wrath of the law,’ he said.

He urged Corps Members in need of any NYSC good or service to apply through the right channels and raise alarm if they are been extorted for goods and services that are free.

He said that, aside from the incident, the orientation exercise had gone very well and the Corps Members had conducted themselves properly during the exercise.

‘Corps Members were disciplined throughout, law-abiding and they performed very well in all the activities they participated in,’ he said.

Jikamshi also revealed that Corps Members had been encouraged to get the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination before the December 1st deadline set by the Federal Government for public servants to get vaccinated or be barred from entering public buildings.

‘We are encouraging the Corps Members to get vaccinated. We are also liaising with relevant organisations to see that those who want to get vaccinated get access to it,’ he said.

Jikamshi who represented Governor Abdullahi Sule at the ceremony said the governor had sent a message of congratulations to the Corps Members and welcomed them to the state for the one year service to their fatherland.

‘The governor directed me to assure the Corps Members that the people of Nasarawa State were welcoming, hospitable and eager to receive them.

‘He also appreciated their invaluable contribution to the development of the state and urged them to identify with their host communities and their cultures and make a long-lasting positive impact in the communities,’ he said.

