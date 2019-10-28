Linus Oota, Lafia

Former senator representing Nasarawa South, on the platform of the PDP, Sulieman Asonya Adokwe has cautioned Governor Abdullahi Sule against marginalising Christians as doing so could create religious crisis in the state.

Senator Adokwe, in an interview with Daily Sun, yesterday, in Lafia after he lost at the Appeal Court to the APC said persons of all faith deserve to be considered for appointments as any form of marginalising negated the Nigerian constitution.

“Christians population in Nasarawa state is quite big, and everybody has equal rights to enjoy Nasarawa, and that includes Muslims, Christians and pagans. When you decisively exclude somebody because of his faith or where he comes from you are going against the spirit of Nigerian constitution and we must rise against it.

“If you don’t include everybody, you leave people with no option but to go the revolutionary way. They don’t want to hear the word revolution, they say it is treason, but revolution is revolution; when people are excluded, there will be uprising and you can’t stop it. When people are pushed to the wall, they will kick back,” he said.

Asokwe was reacting to protest by CAN on the recent appointments of 15 commissioners in the state where Christians got only four.