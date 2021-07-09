From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professionals Association has suspended its over one month old indefinite strike.

Chairman of the coalition, Mr. Caleb Kyari stated this on Friday at a news briefing after an emergency Congress meeting in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

According to Mr. Caleb Kyari the suspension of the strike followed intervention of Some prominent personalities in the state to allow continuation of negotiation.

Meanwhile, the state Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has dissociated itself from the purported agreement reached with the state government and the organized labour.

Dr. Sabo Emmanuel said NMA was never part of the negotiation with the state government and was thrown aback to be mentioned as part of the negotiation team which led to the earlier suspension of indefinite strike by the organized labour.

Daily Sun Report that the coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professionals Association made up of six unions including Nigeria Medical Association, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives among others had embarked on indefinite strike on June 6th 2021 as a result of non promotion and non payment of annual increment of workers, tax rebate among other demands by the government.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.