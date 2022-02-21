From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Coalition of youths under the auspices of the leadership of the National youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has endorsed senator Tanko Almakura as the best and suitable person for the position of the national Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC.

This endorsement followed so many other endorsement for the former governor who the people believed is the only one from the north central that would deliver the party in the forthcoming elections in 2022.

This disclosure was made on Monday in in a press statement signed by comrade Jaafar M Loko NYCN state chairman saying the youth endorsing Almakura is for the best interest of the state and the country at large.

He further said as a former governor, Almakura successfully managed the party where Nasarawa state was rated among the few states that conducted the most peaceful congress in 2018.

He also explained that tanko Almakura possessed the right character and qualification to lead the governing APC at the national level noting that he was one of the persons that gave birth to the present APC via the defunct CPC in Nasarawa state.

He however, recalled that the ANPP and the ACN blocks of the APC through the leadership of Chief John Odigie Oyegun and comrade Adams Oshiomhole had all occupied the position of the Chairman at one time.

“The CPC block with Almakura represents and served as the only governor on its block yet to occupy the position.” He added

It is on this premise that the youth Chairman is urging youths groups across the nation and in Nasarawa especially to give Almakura the maximum support for him to emerge victorious.

” it is on this note that we call on youths across the nation to support the aspirations of Almakura for APC National Chairman.” He charged

He also used the medium to appreciate the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule who he said is the most youth friendly governor in the country for his doggedness to revitalize and industrialise Nasarawa state with the construction of the bus terminal on both Kefi and Lafia.

He also appreciates the efforts of the governor in ensuring peace in the state which has consolidated to the enjoyment we having today in the state. he said.

It would be recalled that Daily Sun had reported that critical stakeholders of the APC in Nasarawa State, on January 25, 2022, unanimously adopted Senator Al-Makura as the candidate of the party in the race to occupy the office of the national chairman of the party.