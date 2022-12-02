From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The opening ceremony of the maiden edition of Karu Peace and unity Cup For Abdulahi Sule 2023 commenced yesterday thursday 1st Dec 2022 at the Government Science School New Karu football field.

Saturday Sun Reports that the football competition is sponsored by the former Secretary to the state Government who is also Director of contact/mobilization and operations for governor Abdullahi Sule State Campaign council Chief Philip Dada (Ajiyan Karu) and Chief Barr.

Also, Isaac Danladi (Dan moren Karu) Chairman Nasarawa United FC and Chairman Football Club owners Association of Nigeria .

The opening ceremony was performed by the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel A. Akabe who was ably represented by the immediate past executive chairman of Karu local Government Council who doubles as SA on urban development to the executive Governor of Nasarawa State , Hon. Akala Samuel Gajere .

Hon. James B. Thomas (Jarumin Kodape) , executive chairman of Karu local Government Council was represented by the Council Sport secretary Comr. Danjuma Mohammed Gwagyi at the opening ceremony in science school new Karu football field.

The opening match was between Jihasu Academy of Masaka and Karu football Academy , first match of the tournament ended 1 – 1 draw .