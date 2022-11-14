From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Kwañta Yakubu, and Danjuma Joseph a veteran journalists, Chief Press Secretary to Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura were conferred with a Honorary Doctorate Degree.

The duo were awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees at the weekend in New Karu, by the Apostolic College of Theology Abuja (An affiliate of University of Theology/Seminary, USA), during the graduation ceremony of the students of the institution.

Dr Kwanta, received a degree on political leadership and humanitarian services, while Dr Joseph, received a degree on Theology and human development.

Earlier in his welcome address at the colourful ceremony, Rector of the institution, Professor N. A. Edibo, congratulated the graduands and awardees, as he urged them to use the knowledge gained to propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said their commitment at the institution is to raise people of sterling heavenly qualities, earthly potentials, mental capability and spiritual tenacity like Joseph, Daniel and others in the Holy Bible.

Prof Edibo, who described the institution as a place of training with a particular relevance to the contemporary world, also urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Speaking shortly on behalf of the awardees and graduands, Dr Kwanta Yakubu, who thanked the institution for honouring him and others, described it as one out of many that he will hold so dear to his heart.

According to him, the award will strengthen him to do more of humanitarian services to his immediate community and the state at large.

Dr Kwanta, appealed to politicians to shun emotional tendencies that are likely to take away the issues that the people are yearning for in their quest for the development of the state.

He thanked Gov Abdullahi Sule, for the opportunity given to him to serve in his cabinet and for grooming him politically amongst young generational leaders in the state.

“I have aligned my self to learn the ropes from my boss who is demonstrating exceptional leadership and grooming a young generation of leaders in the state”

“Let us remain steadfast in this hope of a better and great Nasarawa State, for all people irrespective of tribe or religion” he said. he added.