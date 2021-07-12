From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa state has said only the unity of ethnic nationalities in the state would enhance development in the various communities in the state.

Sule made the call on Sunday during the 40 years anniversary of Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, the Aren Eggon in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Sule said that no society would achieve meaningful progress and development without peace, hence the need for Eggon nation and other ethnic nationalities to live peacefully with one another become necessary.

According to him, There is time for politics, this is time for governance, let’s embrace peace for the overall development of our state and Nigeria at large. He stated.

” We must be united, respect each other and embrace peace for the development of the state and Nigeria at large

” As peace is priceless and non- negotiable, it is the necessary requirement for the development of every society,” he said.

Gov. Sule while congratulating the Aren Eggon for clocking 40 years on the throne said the Aren Eggon is a lover of peace hence appreciated him for promoting peace in the state and for his contribution towards sustaining the advancement of Education among other sectors in the state and the country at large.

He has restated his administration’s determination to continue to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Speaking during the event, Chairman of the occassion, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sen. Tanko Al- Makura and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, all lauded the leadership qualities of the Aren Eggon and wished him more rewarding health.

Earlier, the Aren Eggon while coronating the 32 sons and daughters of Eggon nation said that the traditional titles given to them was based on their positive contributions to the development of Eggon nation, the state and Nigeria at large.

An awardee, Mrs Felicia Ahmed Ibi, the wife of the late Assistant Inspector General( AIG) of police, who was coronated as Eyiendzo ( Star) of Eggon women has assured of her continued commitment to contribute positively to the development of Eggon nationa and Nigeria at large.

” I promise to continue to do my best. I will continue to touch on the lives of the widows, orphans, less privileged ones and other Nigerians positively,” she said.

Those that received the awards includes Mr Zachary Allumaga, the Executive Secretary, NASEMA, Nasarawa State as Ubangari Eggon, Mrs Eunice Kigbu, former Commissioner in the state as Zinariyan Eggon, Prof. Victor Dugga of Federal University, Lafia as Aren Engla Eggon.

Others includes, Justice Ahmed Ubangari (rtd), former Chief Judge of Nasarawa State as Waziri Eggon, Mr Sule Alu (rtd), Deputy Controller General( DCG) of Customs as Ubandoma Eggon. Among others.

