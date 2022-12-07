From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State stood still during day 7 of the APC campaign rally as more members of the opposition political parties in Nasarawa State continue to troop the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Abdullahi Sule was at hand to receive into the APC, Hon Mohammed Okpede, a two-term state legislator under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon Hassan Sadiq, Secretary of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and their hordes of supporters, in Doma Local Government Area, during the campaign rally, in Doma, on Tuesday.

The governor, while speaking at the rally, said the APC government has done so much for Doma and as such the people have no option but to support the party.

“I have to Doma to thank the people of Doma, beginning with the elders of Doma. I have come to Doma to also thank the people of Doma for what they have always done for the APC and what they will do for APC in 2023. This rally can only be compared to the rally in Akwanga.

“Today, most of the roads we followed in Doma are the roads done by the APC government. The PDP has been in power for long but has not constructed one kilometre of road for all these years. The people of Doma should have no other choice than our party,” he stated.

He assured that, if elected for a second term, his administration will build more roads in Doma Local Government Area, particularly completing the triangular road linking Rukubi, Idadu with Agbashi, with the Idadu/Agbashi stretch already ongoing.

Sule also assured that the national assembly members representing Nasarawa South, have taken it upon themselves to facilitate the construction of the road linking Lafia/Doma/Rutu/Keffi/Abuja.

He disclosed further that, with the establishment of a teaching hospital in Lafia, his administration will restructure all the hospitals and bring a befitting medical facility to Doma to provide the rising population with adequate health care service.

Sule used the opportunity of the rally, to reiterate the cordial relationship existing between him and his immediate predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, stressing that he will work hard to ensure Senator Al-Makura returns to the Senate for a second term.

“It’s because of my nature that I don’t forget good things done to me, that’s why I believe, my mentor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, came out here and told you that no matter what happens, you will not hear any argument between AA Sule and Tanko Al-Makura. It will not happen,” he stated.

In a goodwill message, the former governor of the state. Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, extolled the leadership qualities of Engineer Abdullahi Sule, adding that since his assumption of office in 2019, the Governor has brought his vast knowledge and experience to not only build on where his predecessors stopped but introduce meaningful innovations in the administration of the state.

While noting that, the APC remains the only option that will bring about development and peaceful co-existence in the state, Senator Al-Makura urged the people to shun purveyors of falsehood and acrimony, who are bent on spreading lies and distorted messages.

“Together with AA Sule we have since realized this and understood the need to ensure we work to bring about lasting peace in order for the people to go about their activities without hindrance. Now we can boast of having a military barrack in Doma which was facilitated by my administration and which Engineer Sule has improved,” he said.

In his speech at the rally, state Chairman of the APC, Chief John Mamman, restated the vote of confidence by the party on the Governor, adding that, the tumultuous crowd that turned up to receive the campaign team, is a manifestation of the trust of the people on Engineer Sule’s good governance.

Chief Mamman assured the people of the state that Engineer Sule, if elected into office again, will further entrench his idealogy of continuity, which was visibly demonstrated in breaking a jinx by retaining his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, for a record second term.

“The party has passed a vote of confidence severally in the past and present. Today, we are passing vote of confidence on your governance, on your character, on your style of administration and the way you are carrying everybody along. You did it before you became Governor, you are doing it now that you are Governor and I am sure you will do more when you become Governor in 2023,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of women of the area, Victoria Apawa, national president of Alago women association, called on women to ensure they obtained their PVCs to enable them to vote in the 2023 general election.

Apawa said because of the introduction of technology in the voting process, women must turn up in their numbers to vote for the APC from top to bottom.

Commenting on the massive turnout of the people of Doma to receive Abdullahi Sule and his entourage, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Addra, said the turnout was a manifestation of the love the people of the area have for Governor Sule and his administration.

“We have come to realize as a people that the administration of Engineer Sule has been one that cares for the people, we recognize the special place that Doma occupies in the heart of Engineer Sule.

“There may be a pocket of opposition in the past, I guess the realization now is that people are beginning to understand gradually that this is where to go.

“We have resolved not to hand over Nasarawa State to beginners, learners. Nasarawa State is not for experiment. We have chosen and decided that Engineer Sule is our candidate for 2023. And we will do everything possible to ensure that he returns as the Governor in 2023,” the CPS added.