Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Oota Linus, Lafia

Nasarawa and Ebonyi states are to quarantine anyone returning from the FCT, Lagos, Kano, Ogun for 14 days because of the higher number of persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 in those states.

Governor Abdullah Sule of Nasarawa stated this when he addressed traditional and religious leaders at Government House, Lafia, yesterday, while Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi spoke via a statement by his media aide.

The Nasarawa governor said the measure became necessary because the virus was spreading fast instead of subsiding and the need to protect residents of the state.

The governor said his major source of concern for the state was the increasing number of persons that tested positive for the virus in Abuja and Lagos.

He appealed to traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (retd) to ensure returnees from the two states were isolated.

He disclosed that already, 43 persons returning from Lagos were intercepted at Akwanga on their way to Shendam, in Plateau State.

He explained that having got in touch with his counterpart in Jos, the returnees were escorted to Jos where they were isolated. He said five of the travellers escaped into the bush after their vehicle stopped on their way to Jos. He added that 13 others, who claimed to have come from Nasarawa State, were on their way back to Lafia, where they will go into isolation.

“Even if they are our relations, as long as they are returning home from Lagos or Kano, we will go ahead and isolate them and test them,” Sule said.

Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze, told Daily Sun that the state government has put in place measures to quarantine anybody returning from outside the country as well those from endemic states like Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Osun and Kano for 14 days.

He explained that government took the decision to ensure that the deadly virus does not spread into the state.

He said the government would discipline anybody who entered the state without submitting to the state Anti-Coronavirus Team for necessary actions. He appealed to residents to stay where they are until the pandemic is successfully contained

Ebonyi is one of the few states that have not recorded any COVID-19 case.