From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A socio cultural group in Nasarawa state, Eggon Erroh youth movement are calling on Eggon youth in Nasarawa state and nation wide to embrace peace and unity to promote the policies and programmes of governor Abdullahi Sule.

Speaking to journalist on Thursday at Eggon Erroh Community, Lafia local government Area, is the Chairman, Eggon Erroh Youth Movement, Mohammed Isa Aboh who said that the event was organized in order to promote unity and peace among its people.

He said they will always support the good Policies and Programmes of the present administration to succeed.

Also Speaking during the Cultural festival, is the Most Ranking Member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Chief Whip of the House Hon. Mohammed Muluku and the Deputy Chief Whip Barr. Mohammed Ibrahim saying youths should embrace their cultural heritage to enhance peace, unity and for the overall development of the society.

These they also said will sustain their cultural heritage, give them more identity for the benefit of both the present and future generations.

The event which was held at at LGEA Primary School Andasime, Lafia North Development Area of Lafia LG in Nasarawa State was well attended with displaye of different cultural heritage and traditional foods among other cultural activities.

Hon. Alkali( APC- Lafia North) and Hon. Muluku ( APC-Nassarawa Eggon East)underscored the significance of culture among human race and

urged the people of the community and the state to sustain their heritages.

They equally called for more support to the administration of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule beyond 2023 to enable him build on the solid foundation he has put in place so far thus describing the Governor as a messiah of the people of the state.

The duo advised the people of the community to embrace education and be morally responsible for the overall development of the community.

They have urged the women of the community to learn how to prepare their traditional food to encourage the younger generation.

On his part, the Overseer of Lafia North Development Area, Hon. Yahuza Adamu Na’Allah, the Permanent member 11 Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Alh. Musa Suleiman Dalla, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Science and Technology, Dr. Magaji Shuaibu Jushua.

Representative of the Sangarin Shabu, Alh. Ahmed Aminu (Rimin Shabu) all called on the people of the community to support Gov. Sule beyond 2023 for more democratic gains.

The Cultural Festival also attended by the Speaker, Lafia Local Government Legislative Council, Hon. Philibus Yohanna Attah, the Majority Leader of Lafia Local Government Legislative Council, Hon. Sule Yahaya Madaki, Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Hon. Peter Igbacher, former Executive Chairman Lafia North Development Area, Hon. Salisu Murtala Mohammed among other prominent personalities was colorful and well entertaining.

The ceremony was Climaxed with cultural dance and opening of the Cultural foods of Eggon Erroh by the Community elders.

In his vote of thanks, the Village head Mallam Yunusa Aliyu thanked everybody who attended the occasion and pledged their unalloyed support to the present administration of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule beyond 2023.