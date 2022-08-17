From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman, Nasarawa Eggon local government area of Nasarawa State, Danlami Idris, has vowed to collaborate with other security outfits in the state to hunt down criminals causing unrest in the area.

Danlami stated this in a press release on Wednesday sent to Daily Sun, saying the criminal elements have succeeded in instilling fear in people who go about their lawful businesses by abducting them for ransom.

“In recent times some criminals have refused to allow the good and innocent people of Nasarawa Eggon local government to go about their farming and other economic activities,” he said.

Recall that Gunmen had killed a school teacher of Government Science School, Nasarawa Eggon on Saturday night and the recent kidnapped of the Honourable Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon Lawal Mohammed among many others.

The commissioner was kidnapped around 8 pm on Monday, in his residence in Nasarawa Eggon town, by unknown gunmen who shot sporidicaly and whisked him away

“As we are all aware, security challenges are not peculiar to Nasarawa Eggon LG, as such it is totally unacceptable by the APC administration under my watch as the chief security officer of the council.”

“On this note, In collaboration with security agencies, we have since deployed all the necessary security measures to ensure the security of lives and property of our people.”

“I wish to re-assure the people of Nasarawa Eggon LG, that we are on top of the situation to ensure the quick release of the Honourable Commissioner by his abductors and curtail the ugly security challenges in the area.”

“I, hereby call on you all to be vigilant and report any clandestine movement to the security for prompt action.”

Nasrawa Governor Abdullahi Sule had said it will beef up security operatives in the Nasarawa Eggon areas to protect the lives and properties of people living in the area.