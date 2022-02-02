From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has again warned the Teachers Service Commission to only employ competent and qualified persons in the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise in the state to guarantee quality education for the younger generation.

Governor Sule gave the warning on Wednesday through a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, saying the directive is coming on the heels of reports reaching the governor’s office that some unscrupulous individuals are extorting money from applicants with the promise of offering them employment.

The governor who spoke during a meeting in his office with the Chairman and commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission at the Government House, warns that due processes must be followed at every stage of the exercise and only the best and most qualified applicants should be considered.

Governor Sule also noted that having conducted a Baseline Survey, the dream of his administration in repositioning education in the state will be a mirage unless competent teachers are recruited to teach at various schools levels in the state.

According to him, ‘one of the ways we intend to achieve qualitative education is to completely insulate our teacher recruitment process from political sentiments and undue interference.’

He challenged the management of the Teacher’s Service Commission to resist pressures from any quarters to favour unqualified candidates.

Governor Sule added that “there are qualified and competent prospective teachers in each LGA of the state and so the recruitment of 550 teachers must reflect a fair distribution so that every constituency is represented. If the TSC is found guilty of unfairness, the exercise will not be accepted”.

He admonished that ‘everyone must realise that putting unqualified persons in teaching positions will amount to incalculable damage to the future of our children and generations come.’