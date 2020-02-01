Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2.9 billion for the construction of the 15km Sisin Baki-Kwarra road in Wamba Local Government Area, as well as the completion of the Lafia cargo airport.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah, made this known while briefing reporters shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

According to the Commissioner, the council specifically approved N2.4 billion for the Sisin Baki-Kwarra road, with N595,882,000 earmarked for the completion of the Lafia cargo airport watchtower.

He explained that the approvals were in line with the determination of the administration under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule to open up Nasarawa State to investment opportunities and facilitate the industrialisation thrust of the state government.

The Commissioner emphasised that the administration considers rural roads a priority, in order to develop rural areas.

Mr Shammah further disclosed that, in a bid to boost the mining sector, the council approved for a delegation to travel to South Africa to meet with development partners who are expected to come in an develop the sector.

He noted that following the visit by Governor Sule to the headquarters of the Islamic Development Bank in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, officials of the bank will visit the state to partner in the areas of agriculture and ICT, among others.

He added that the council equally approved for a project to improve water supply across the state, particularly in the area of preventive measures to people that are being exposed to environmental hazards.

Speaking on the areas of health, the state Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya, spoke on the readiness of the ministry to tackle the Lassa Fever epidemic in the state.

Yahaya disclosed further that Governor Sule has endorsed the Save One Million Lives programme for free, with the implementation plan underway.

He stated that under the programme, 117 tenders will be made public for the renovation of 61 health facilities across the state, including 51 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), one tertiary hospital, 9 secondary facilities, as well as central medical stores.

The Health Commissioner pointed out that, for equity and fairness, four PHCs from every LGA will be upgraded to meet national standards.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has flagged off the construction of a N1.9 billion Mega Bus Terminal in Karu near Abuja with a capacity of 900 parking spaces.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sule said the Mega Bus Terminal would be completed in one year and was expected to collapse about 22 bus stops located on the Karu-Abuja corridor when completed.

According to the governor, “the Ultra Modern Bus Terminus, when completed, will change the traffic management scheme of the area and ultimately see the full utilization of the Mohammadu Buhari International Market.

“And by extension, the project will positively affect the economy and social wellbeing of millions of people of the state,” he maintained.

Sule went further to reveal that a similar Mega Bus Terminal construction will commence in Lafia, the state capital, in a month’s time.

In a welcome address, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Chief Philip Dada, explained that the due to proliferation of motor parks across the state and the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, and the attendant chaotic nature of the operations of those motor parks, the government conceived the projects.

“The groundbreaking ceremony of the state-of-art Mega Bus Terminal in Karu is the first in the series that government proposes to establish in the state. These are Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi which will be unveiled in due course,” the Works Commissioner stated.