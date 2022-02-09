From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Ujila /Gbenda Igba Akeen family of Tunga district in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has asked the Nasarawa State High Court 2 sitting in Lafia to restrain the Aliko Dangote GCON and Companies from further destruction of the family ancestry’s graves.

In case file No. NSD/LF 122/2021 between Daniel Terver Imegba Ujila and two others suing for themselves and on behalf of Ujila/ Gbenda Igbaa Akeen family vs Aliko Dangote GCON and six others, the family is accusing Aliko Dangote GCON of forcefully acquiring their land without compensation.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the case came up for hearing on Monday, counsel to the plaintiff, SA Akpehe, said he had filed a motion for injunction to restrict Aliko Dangote and Companies from further exhuming of bodies buried over 80 years ago, destruction of economic trees and other valuables after pulling down the only public primary school built in the locality by government.

He said: “That is why we are praying the court to restrict Dangote till the case is determined by the court. Dangote has not compensated them, but rather ignored them completely.

“Therefore, we are saying that the said land is not for sale. If Dangote insisted to buy, we are asking him to pay us nothing less than N700 Billion

The plaintiffs counsel maintained that the Nasarawa State government and Awe LGA have no right to acquire the land in question forcefully and give it to Dangote Companies.

In his reaction shortly after the hearing of the case, counsel to Dangote and Companies GH Mohammed, told journalists that the defendants prayed the court to give them time because the date for the hearing was taken without the knowledge of the defendants.

“So today, we are appearing as a matter of respect for the court. We now ask for a date to file our own statement of defense and counter affidavit to their motion of the case filed,” counsel to the Dangote and Companies explained.

However, after hearing from both the plaintiffs and defendants counsel, the presiding judge, Justice Simon Aboki, said he will visit the disputed land in order to enable him have perfect knowledge of the case for adjudication.

Justice Aboki therefore adjourned the case to March 16, 2022 for further hearing.