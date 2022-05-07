From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule solicits the support of wives of traditional rulers in the state to support the present administration for the success and all-around development of the state.

Silifat Sule made the appeal when she hosted wives of traditional rulers from across the state who were on a Sallah homage to Government House Lafia on Saturday.

She said the successes achieved so far by the present administration in the state are as a result of the relative peace prevailing in the state, saying traditional institutions are also to be commended for their roles.

‘Nasarawa State is better off and peaceful due to the support and advice of traditional rulers who are custodians of our culture and traditions,’ Silifat Sule states.

The First Lady then called for prayers for the state and country to prevail over the challenges of insecurity witnessed in some parts of the nation.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and wife of the Emir of Lafia, Hajiya Maimuna Sidi Bage said they were in Government House to pay Sallah homage and also pledge their support to the purposeful leadership of Engineer Abdullahi Sule in transforming the state industrially, creating impacts at every facet of the state’s development.

Maimuna Bage added that ‘we and our husbands will continue supporting this administration beyond 2023 because the Governor has the state and its progress and development at heart.’

