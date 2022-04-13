From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule has advised the people of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state to be more united for the overall development of the local government and the state at large.

The First Lady gave the charge on Tuesday when she hosted traditional title holders from Nku chiefdom in Akwanga local government at the Government House Lafia, saying the people of the state must shun religious and tribal sentiments in order to succeed.

Leader of the delegation and Former Deputy Governor of the state, Damishi Barau Luka explained that the team was in the First Lady’s office in continuation of their visit to senior title holders of the chiefdom.

Damishi Luka informed the First Lady about the formation of the Forum of Nku traditional title holders led by the Sarkin Yakin Nku, Joel Daniel Gimba.

He further intimated the First Lady that the Forum had constituted a committee to come up with work plan on how to enhance the economy of the chiefdom through agriculture.