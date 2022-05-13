From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule has reaffirmed her resolve to support any organization targeting improved welfare for women and children.

The First Lady gave the assurance when she hosted the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Hajiya Maryam Uwais in her office in Government House Lafia on Thursday.

Silifat Sule said she is committed to ensuring better life for children especially the girl-child so that at the end of the day, these children become better and productive citizens.

She then called on parents especially mothers to ensure proper upbringing of their children.

On her part, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Hajiya Maryam Uwais said the team is in Nasarawa state to interface with stakeholders on an initiative of her office which is called the At Risk Children Programme.

Maryam Uwais while briefing the First Lady on the programme maintained that it seeks to turn around the lives of the vulnerable children in the society.

In her remarks, state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Rufai Ibrahim aside welcoming the team to the state assured of conducive environment for the team while in the state.

In another development, Nasarawa state First Lady, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule played host to members of the Immigration Officers’ Wives Assiciation led by its state Secretary, Mrs Cecilia Aken who came to pay her Sallah homage.