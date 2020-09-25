Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has fixed Monday, October 5,2020 as date for resumption of all schools in the state.

This means that government, proprietors, teachers and parents, as well as pupils and students will have a whole week to make necessary preparations before the schools finally reopened.

Hajiya Fatu Sabo, the state’s Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology disclosed this in Lafia on Friday.

The resumption is for both private and public primary and secondary schools respectively.

The State governor Abdullahi Sule had a week ago, constituted a committee comprising all critical education stakeholders such as government’s representatives, parents and proprietors of private schools as members, to work out modalities for the safe reopening of schools.

Among other responsibilities, the committee was mandated to get data from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and interpret same to guide the ministry in taking preventive measures ahead of the reopening of the schools.

On Friday, Sabo said the report of the committee was submitted to the governor and he approved October 5 as official date for reopening of all the schools.