The Nasarawa State Ministry of Finance on Tuesday has defended the State 2020 revised budget of N62.96 billion as presented to the House by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Haruna Adamu, who led the State Accountant General, directors of the ministry to defend the budget before the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation

Mr Haruna Adamu told the committee that the revised budget was based on certain economic assumptions and realities such as fall in the oil benchmark per barrel and inflationary rate among other effects occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The Commissioner said that the State Government revised budget has prioritised food security, health and personnel cost due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

‘The initial oil benchmark was 57 dollar per barrel but now due to Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, we revised the 2020 budget oil benchmark to $ 25 per barrel.

‘And we prioritised food security, health and personnel cost in the revised budget.’

Throwing more light on the revised budget, Mr Akolo Peter, the Director of Budget of the ministry, said that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have cut down their expenditures by 60 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, the State Accountant General, Mr Zakka Yakubu, said that COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world has affected the revenue generation of the state.

He added that with the relaxation of the lockdown due to coronavirus, the revenue generation of the Nasarawa State is improving.

Earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon Aliyu Dogara, said that they have invited the ministry to brief the committee on the revised budget proposal.

‘The purpose of inviting you is for you to brief the committee on the 2020 revised budget as we have received the 2020 revised budget of N62.96 from His Excellency for consideration and passage.’

Dogara said that the House will do justice to the revised budget in the interest of development.

‘We will look at the draft of the revised budget and make amendments where necessary and pass the budget for the benefit of our people,’ he added.