From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Fulbe Development and Cultural Organization, has empowered no fewer than 118 women on various skills towards ensuring that Fulani women in Nasarawa state are self a reliant and do not engage themselves in any form of criminality.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the acting Chairman of the Organization in the state, Halilu Yahaya, while speaking with journalists in Keffi after the end of the training program which lasted for four months.

He further that the organization came up with the plan to train the women on various skills in order for them to be financially stable, citing joblessness as a major cause of insecurity in the country.

“The reason for this program is to ensure that the 118 fulani women who were selected from across the 13 LGAs of the state, have skills that can help put food on their tables and I believe that if they have something doing, they will not engage in crime because joblessness is a major reason for insecurity in Nigeria.”

Daily Sun reports that the training had begun since July and the sum of N5,000 was presented to all the participants transportation to their various homes while start-up capital would be giving to them to to practicalise the various skills acquired during the businesses training.

Speaking earlier, during the programme, Training Coordinator of the organization, Hadiza Hussaini, said that most of the women trained by FUDECO, were jobless as they were not educated and had no skill that would help them for their daily survival which was why the organization came to their rescue.

“We trained the fulani women because we noticed that they are passing through a lot of challenges. Most of them are jobless because they are not educated and they don’t have a skill. Some of the women are widows and they have been suffering which was why we came up with the program.

“We are also going to empower them with a start-up capital for their businesses so that they can be self-independent and contribute meaningfully to the society”, The beneficiaries were drawn from the 13 LGAs of the state. They were taught on how to make bags, shoes, cakes, soaps, among other skills.

The coordinator however appealed to the federal and state governments and other stakeholders in the country to support the organization to meet up with the agenda of reaching out to empowering more Fulani women in the country.

