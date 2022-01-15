From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Management of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has confirmed the kidnapped of four students of the institution by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

The confirmation was made on Saturday by the head of information and public relations Unit of the university, Abubakar Ibrahim via a press release sent to our correspondent through a WhatsApp page message, saying the unfortunate incident took place at Mararaba community, located close to the University.

Consequently, he said the the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped.

The vice-chancellor Further reaffirmed that kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

He, therefore, expressed his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, assuring them that serious efforts are been put in place to ensure quick release of the kidnapped students.

He said the vice-chancellor, had visited the area where the students were kidnapped, and the Nasarawa state Police Command where he formally notified the Commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students.

He, equally, has contacted other security agencies and appealed to them to work tirelessly for the safe and quick return of the students.

He therefore assured students of the University to remain calm and go about their normal activities in the various campuses, while urging them to pay more attention to security related matters

“Additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the campuses of the University,” he said.