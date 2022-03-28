From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Federal University of Lafia Branch in Nasarawa State have joined their counterparts in public universities across the country in the nationwide strike declared by national body of the union.

Officials of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities besieged the main gates of both the take off and permanent sites of university in the early hours of Monday to ensure total compliance with the strike.

Addressing newsmen in Lafia, Federal University of Lafia branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Comrade Dajen Daniel said they were acting on a directive by a Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU to proceed on a two weeks warning strike following federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

Comrade Dajen Daniel called on the university workers to remain resolute until Government takes steps to resolve the issues in contention which include non payment of Earn Allowances, IPPIS controversy, minimum arrears and alleged usurpation of their positions by their counterparts in the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Daily Sun reports that the strike has brought activities at the Federal University of Lafia to a standstill as most offices and major spots were completely deserted coupled with the on going action by Academic Staff Union of Universities.