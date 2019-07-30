Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullah Sule, yesterday inaugurated the state investment and economic advisory council with Prof Kenyisola Ajayi (SAN) as chairman.

The council has 13 terms of reference to reposition the state economy.

Speaking during the inauguration yesterday in Lafia, Sule said the council would assist the government towards making the state the best investment destination in the country.

He explained that the members were selected based on their track records of achievements both in private and public sectors.

The governor explained that the council would last throughout the four years of his tenure.

To process, regulate, manage and also drive the state’s investment initiatives, the governor disclosed that his administration would establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

He added that the government would also explore the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach to finance special infrastructure development projects.

The governor charged the council to support and advice the government on the development of policies, programmes and strategies which would encourage investment and economic development of the state.

Other terms of reference for the council include advising government on matters relating to attraction of domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the state.

“Act as ambassadors for investment initiative and advice on competitive issues, policies and programmes, provide advisory roles according to their specialised industry as appropriate and relevant in guiding and shaping the government economic vision among others.”

He said on assumption of office, he made a commitment to make Nasarawa State a hub for investment opportunities and sustainable economic development.

“I promised that our administration will adopt a robust investment policy and economic objective that will be structured on interim, short medium and long term arrangements.”

The governor disclosed that the members represented the best in local and international business communities and all shades of opinion in economic and business acumen.

Responding on behalf of members, Ajayi promised to put in their best to ensure that the governor achieve his promises to the people.