Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday submitted 15 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, Dogo Shammah is on the list.

Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga, submitted the names of the nominees on behalf of Governor Sule to the House, in Lafia.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Friday, October 18 to aid their screening as from Monday, October 21.

The nominees include Ahmed Baba Yahaya, Philip Dada, Othman Bala Adam, Dr. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, Obadiah Boyi,Yusuf Aliyu Turaki, Dr. Salihu Ahmad Alizaga,Dogo Shammah, and Prof.Otaki Allahnanah. Others are, Haruna Adamu, Ibrahim Musa Ekye, Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo, Abubakar Muhammed Imam, Halima Ahmadu Jabiru, and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu.