Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule ,has signed law making kidnapping a capital offence in the state. The private bill, sponsored by the Deputy Majority Leader of the state Assembly and representative of Kokona West, constituency, Daniel Ogah Ogazi, provides for death sentence by hanging for offences of kidnapping.

The governor also issued an executive order prescribing 10 years jail term for parents of street beggars. He noted that the law would take effect as soon as government evacuates the existing street beggars to Tsungai Educational System, upgrades it and enrol them into it. Governor Sule further said that his government would no longer allow the influx of street beggars from other states into Nasarawa State, but would take care of the existing ones.

While signing the law, Mr Sule explained that the State Kidnapping Prohibition Law was extensively deliberated on before passing by the state house of assembly: “This Bill spelled out various offences relating to kidnapping and prescribed stringent punishment for perpetrators, such as life imprisonment and death penalty. In the same vein, it is important to note that buildings used in keeping victims of heinous crimes will hence forth be forfeited to government” he said

According to him, the state has domesticated the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria to enforce law and order by retaining most of the Criminal Law doctrines in the state without much alteration. He also assented to the protection of children and implementation of the Child Rights Protection Executive Order, 2005 of Nasarawa State pursuant to section 5 (2) of the 1999 constitution.

“This will guarantee the safety, security, wellbeing, care, good health and education, as well as guarantee the future of our children,” Gov Sule said

Sule equally inaugurated a volunteer guard (vigilante), domesticated the Model Penal Code as measures to address the security challenges in the state in line with the community policing method adopted by North-central governors, recently.

The committee is headed by the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, with the Emir of Lafia and other traditional rulers in the state as members.