Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, describing the act as a crime not only against the Christian community but humanity.

Sule stated this, yesterday, in an opening remarks during a security meeting at the Government House.

He appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state not to join the planned protest by the Christian community across the country, saying both the federal and Sokoto state governments are taking steps to address the matter.

While describing the killing of Deborah as unfortunate, especially the manner in which she was killed, Sule said his administration was taking steps to protect residents and forestall such incident in Nasarawa State.

“As you all know, Mr. President has condemned it, the National Assembly has condemned the killing, our Sultan has also condemned, CAN has condemned this killing, the northern governors have come together also to collectively condemn this killing. And fortunately, some of the people who are responsible for this killing have been arrested and we are going to follow to the conclusion of this. It’s unfortunate, very unfortunate, the way and the manner, that the promising girl was killed. What has happened to her, is not only against the Christian community, but against humanity. And we have to take it as such to make sure that we don’t entertain this, we don’t encourage this in any way,” Sule said.