Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday, declared emergency on water supply in the state.

The governor who inaugurated a task force on water supply in the state expressed dissatisfaction over the state of water supply.

He said the entire communities in the state have faced acute water crisis in the last two months and charged the committee to immediately hit the ground running by addressing the issue urgently.

Sule who said funds had already been appropriated, explained that adequate water supply was one of the project he hopes to achieve within 100 days in office.

Chairman of the task force, Abdulkarim Kana and immediate past commissioner of Justice said he would do his best to restore water supply within the specified time.