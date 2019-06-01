Linus Oota, Lafia

Following the inauguration and taking of oath of office, the new governor of Nasarawa state, Mr Abdullahi Sule, has announced his first set of appointments of nine senior special assistants to work in the new administration.

The names of the officers are, John Mamman, SSA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Samuel Egya, SSA Governor’s Office, Yakubu Kwanta; SSA Youth Affairs and NGOs , Murtala Alhassan Lamus; SSA Special Duties, Ibrahim Abdullahi, SSA Investment and Economic Planning.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (Political Affairs and Special Services) Abubakar, Sadiq Ishaq, Governor Sule equally appointed Thomas James, SSA Liason Office Abuja; Rakiya Alaku, SSA Women Affairs and Empowerment; Salihu Isyaka Ogah, SSA Deputy Governor’s Office, and Abubakar Iman Zanwa, SSA Legal Matters.

The appointments, according to the statement were with effect from 1st June 2019.

The new governor equally informed the public that he would like to be officially addressed as His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A. Sule, and urged the public to take note of this development.

The governor also declared his first wife, Hajiya Salifat, Abdullahi Sule, as the 1st Lady of the state as against his 3rd wife, Hajiya Farida, Abdullahi Sule, who is just two months old in the marriage and was alleged to be angling to be the 1st Lady of the state.