Linus Oota , Lafia

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa State has accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of pursuing a religious agenda given recent political appointments.

CAN Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin, at a press briefing in Lafia, yesterday, alleged the governor’s cabinet was dominated by Muslims.

Bishop Masin accused the governor of unveiling a pre-planned religious programme which was not acceptable to Christians.

CAN leader hinged his position on the precedences set by Sule’s predecessors, Abdullahi Adamu, late Aliyu Doma, Tanko Al-Makura, who gave fair representation to the two major religions in their appointments.

“I think he (Governor Sule) is running a religious administration; the appointments he has made is not balanced, at least out of 15 commissioners, he should have appointed seven among Christians. But out of 15, only four were given to Christians.

“The appointments he did, Christians are frowning at it because he does not want to carry everybody along in his administration.

Nasarawa belongs to all of us, as long as you become the governor, you are for people of all faiths and all political parties and should carry everybody along. I am speaking to him as a father; he should do the right thing,” he said Governor Sule has, however, refuted the allegation through his spokesman, Yakubu Lamai.

“Governor Sule has no reason to champion a sectional or religious agenda other than to encourage men of goodwill from all religious persuasions to join politics in order to carry Nasarawa forward,” Lamai said.