From Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has bagged an award of ambassador of peace and justice from a youths group known as Umaisha Political Central Association, based in Umaisha Development Area of Toto Local Government Area, the constituency of Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

President of the group, Comr. Ibrahim Yunusa Karika while honouring the Governor said that the award was based on his quality leadership styles.

According to him, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done his best in the area of infrastructural development, peace promotion, justice among others.

“Today, we are honouring His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule with an award of Excellence as an Ambassador of Peace and Justice”,

They have also honoured the Speaker with an award of Best Man/Leader of the year.

“Our Rt. Hon. Speaker of the State legislature, RT. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as the Best Man/leader of the year award of Excellence.

“We UPCA comprised of all youths in Umaisha Development Area are proud of Gov. Abdullahi Sule and RT. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi’s leadership styles, hence the need of the awards, ” he said.

The UPCA President assured the Governor and the Speaker of their unalloyed support and prayers to enable them succeed.

Speaking, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the State legislature who received his award and that of the Governor appreciated the youths of the area for the awards and assured them of his continued determination to bring speedy development and peace to the area, state and the country at large.

“I want to assure you that I will personally present His Excellency’s award to him in Government House, Lafia. I will brief him on what happened here accordingly, I am highly overwhelmed.

“You took me by surprised, I am short of words and today I most tell you is one of the happiest moments in my life”.

The Speaker also reminded the youths association of his commitment towards the development of the area noting that he has impacting on their lives positively.

“As a leader, I welcome criticism but let’s it be positive and constructive criticism as I know that I have touched and still touching on your lives through my various projects and programmes.

“I cannot solve the problems of all of you at once, let’s continue to be patient in order to enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy”.

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Balarebe Abdullahi then advised the youths to embrace education as it is the bed rock of every society.

“Secondly I want to appeal to you to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and your parents and elders for you to prosper in life and for development to thrive”.

He again appealed to them to continue support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration also continue to pray for him at all times to succeed.

“He is a man of honour, integrity, honesty and a leader that sleeps and wakes up with his people at heart”, said the Speaker

He also called on the people of the area State and the nation at large to live in peace and tolerate one another as well as support the Government at all levels to succeed.

Also among the awardees is the Ohimege Opanda, Alh. Usman Abdullahi who was awarded as a Dynamic Leader, considering his contributions to peace and development of the area.

In their separate remarks, Prince Nuhu Adamu Dauda, Chairman Toto LG, who got the award of LG peace maker and and Hon Yusuf Omaki, former Commissioner in the State appreciated the youths for organizing the event which they described as timely and reflective.

They have described youths as back borne of every society while restating their commitments to support the activities of the youths in the area.

They lauded the leadership styles of Gov. Sule and Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi toward ensuring peace and development across the state.