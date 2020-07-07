Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule has assured the youths in the state of his administration’s commitment to engaging them in meaningful development.

He stated this while playing host to youth groups and organizations at the Alh Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall Government House, Lafia the state capital.

According to Governor Sule, the state cannot develop without input from the youths, noting that the youths are the backbone of any development and that is why the economy structure of the state is being managed by vibrant youths.

“The State is interested in developing the youths. We will identify some of them based on merit,” the Governor said.

He also used the event to talked about the issue of teachers’ welfare whom majority of teachers in the state are youths, the Governor said it will soon be a thing of the past considering that the state is struggling to pay workers 100 percent hence the need for them to be patient.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon Kwanta Yakubu, said three months into the administration of the Governor, there was a revolution for youth empowerment which was launched as a fulcrum of the administration’s youth development agenda with the commencement of the Compressed Earth Bricks Making Project designed for artisanal Youth Cooperative groups.

“41 cooperatives of 250 youth (men and women) were selected across the 13 LGAs and 18 Development Areas and trained on compressed earth bricks making using laterithe that abound in our community.”

Earlier, the President of Eggon Youths Movement worldwide, Comr Daniel Yaro Anyuabaga, whose organization was part of the visit the governor said Governor Sule had exhibited a good sense of responsibility in all ramifications of good governance just within his one year in office irrespective of tribe or religious inclination.

“We have keenly observed your leadership of the state and we dare to say that, indeed, Nasarawa State people could not have made a better choice of a governor for a time like this.”

Comr Daniel Yaro applauded the Governor’s philosophy of completing projects of the predecessors, saying it is a high sense of maturity in governance as it will save the state from wastages that often attend abandoned projects.

The Eggon youths leader thanked the Governor for his efforts aimed at ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

“We should hasten to appreciate the siting of the Mobile Police Training College in Ende Hills of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, the Air Force Special Base in Lafia and the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, in Doma and the establishment of Military Super Camps at Kenyehu and Udege in Toto and and Nasarawa Local Government Areas.”

Other groups however called on the State Governor to look into the plight of teachers in the state, thanking the governor for being youth friendly, considering the number of youths appointed into various positions in his administration even as they requested for more youth engagement in terms of employment.

The different youth groups in Nasarawa State threw their weight behind the laudable developmental projects of the State government under the leadership of Engr Abdullahi Sule for the development of the society.

In a closing remark, the State Commissioner for Sport and Youth Development, Bala Othman, thanked the youths in the state for felicitating with the government of the state and called on them to be law abiding citizens.