From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned the unfortunate killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state describing the act as a crime not only against the Christian community but humanity.

Gov. Sule made the disclosure on Monday in an opening remarks during a security meeting that held at the Government House.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state not to join the planned protest by the Christian community across the country, as according to him, both the federal and Sokoto state governments are taking steps to addressing the matter.

While describing the killing of Deborah Samuel as unfortunate, especially the manner in which she was killed, noting that his administration is taking steps to protect the people and to ensure similar issue does not happen in Nasarawa State.

“As you all know, Mr President has condemned it, the national assembly has condemned the killing, our Sultan has also condemned, CAN has condemned this killing, the Northern Governors have come together also to collectively condemn this killing.

“And fortunately, some of the people who are responsible for this killing have been arrested and we are going to follow to the conclusion of this. It’s unfortunate, very very unfortunate, the way and the manner, that the promising girl was killed,” he stated.

The Governor however, stated that among the reasons for calling the security meeting, was to sympathize with the families of the late Deborah Samuel, as well as to the Christian community.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Because what has happened to her, is not only against the Christian community but against humanity. And we have to take it as such to make sure that we don’t entertain this, we don’t encourage this in any way,” Engineer Sule said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On the planned peaceful protest by CAN to show dismay over the killing, he appealed to leaders of CAN in the state not to join the protest because of the fragile nature of Nasarawa State and the fear that hoodlums may eventually hijack the peaceful protest and to throw the state into anarchy.

“I will like to appeal to our leaders, to ensure that we don’t join in this peaceful protest, especially because of the fragile nature of our state. This is similar to what we have done also when doctors, teachers, ASUU, all in the past wanted to go on strike but we appealed to these bodies not to join.

“The reasons being, the nature of our own state is peculiar and different from some of these other states. And sometimes, peaceful people, very good people will actually begin to protest in one way but the lose control because some hoodlums will come in and hijack the protest,” he stated.

While appealing to the leadership of CAN to allow the law takes its cause, especially that from all indications, the Sokoto state government and the federal government have already come into this and they are taking action.

Sule assured that the people who have done this are not going to go unpunished while using the opportunity of the meeting to disclose recent successes recorded by security agencies operating in the state that saw to the arrest of a notorious bandit, Mai Kudi, as well as seizure of his arms including some AK-47.

He particularly commended the security agencies for successes recorded in curbing banditry in Kokona, Nasarawa Eggon, Wamba, Karu and Akwanga Local Government Areas, where most of these problems have continued to occur.

The Governor equally appreciated the security agencie for effectively tackling some problems caused by the influx of herdsmen from Niger and Zamfara states to places like Bakin Kogi, Kuruwa village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.