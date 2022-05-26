From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has been declared winner of the just concluded APC primaries to return as the flag bearer of the party to contest the 2023 general election.

Declaring sule as the winner is the retuning officer, Ahmed Musa Ibeto who said Sule scored 698 votes to defeat Dr Fatima Abdullahi, the ex wife of the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu who scored 3 votes.

Daily Sun reports that Only three delegates voted for Dr. Fatima Abdullahi in three local government while the remaining 695 from the 144 wards in the 13 Local government voted for the incumbent governor to return him as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 governorship elections in Nasarawa.

Speaking shortly after the primary election, the second runners up Dr. Fatima Abdullahi congratulated governor sule assured him of his support towards ensuring that the party wins the 2023 general election.

She further appreciated the women delegates who voted for him and the ones who did not saying his intention to becoming the governor of the state is to ensure that there is a level playing ground for women to participate in politics.

Also speaking, governor Abdullahi sule who appreciated Dr. Fatima Abdullahi for the courage to contwst against him while reassuring the people of the state of his ambition to carry women along.

He further thanked the party and members for ones again giving the opportunity to run for the state most important position promised to continue his transformation of the state.

