From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nasarawa State governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, on Monday unveiled National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) multimillion Naira North Central Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Centre, a factory conglomerate into bakery, garment and water production in Keffi party of the state.

In attendance include the state governor, his deputy, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, National Assembly members, serving and retired Army Generals, traditional rulers among others.

In his introductory remarks, the Director, Ventures Management, Prince Momoh Mohammed, explained that: “the garment factory is equipped with 100 industrial sewing machines and other machines needed for the production of high-quality kit items to be supplied for use by Corps Members.

“This factory will immensely contribute to the Scheme’s stride towards self-sufficiency in kit production, the water factory has three water packaging lines for the production of sachet water as well as pet and dispenser bottle water. “The water factory equally has al state-of-the-art water treatment plant for effective removal of sediments, microbes and other impurities so as to ensure production of colourless, odourless and tasteless water.

“In the bakery, we have installed modern oven and other equipment required for the production of health enriching bread. It is instructive to note that products of our bakery and water factory will be supplied to orientation camps in line with our mandate, and also sold to the general public,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of the Scheme, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, commended the partners, Access Bank and Capital Express Assurance and the government of Nasarawa State for supporting the ventures into fruition.

“This new SAED Centre represents another giant stride in our efforts to deepen the impact of the programme. Like similar ones established for the North East, North West and South West, it will provide Corps members with access to effective post-camp training in different vocational skill areas.

“We are already in talks with the Nasarawa State University on a proposed partnership whereby the Entrepreneurship Unit of the institution will use this facility to impart entrepreneurial skills on both the Corps members and interested youths of Keffi community.

“I consider it most appropriate to use this occasion to express our profound gratitude to Access Bank Plc, for undertaking the construction of the buildings housing this SAED Centre in furtherance of our public-private-partnership arrangement.

“It is gratifying to note that the Bank has been steadfast in supporting the SAED programme as similar Skills Centres for the North East and North West were earlier constructed, equipped and handed over to the Scheme. In equal measure, we thank Capital Express Assurance Limited for assisting in the construction of a part of these buildings as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Indeed, these benevolent acts by the two corporate bodies are practical illustration of their belief in the Nigerian project and, especially, commitment to the empowerment and progress of our teeming youths. We also appreciate other stakeholders that contributed towards the projects through the donation of equipment,” he commended.

Speaking before the unveiling, Governor Sule, commended the management of the scheme for opting to build the factories in the state, promising to patronise and support the Ventures.

“One of the comments actually made by Mr. Vice President, which I also concur is exactly the need for us, not only to acquire a degree but to acquire a skill. So with these, I want to thank you for your vision for redefining and reinvigorating the NYSC as a whole.

“You have done wonderfully well. I have attended several of your events, one of which was the opportunity to visit the NYSC museum that you have and without mincing words, just like the Emir of Lafia has mentioned it doesn’t matter how many years NYSC continues to remain the first we’ll be you our signature will be there.

“You came in and redefine it NYSC. You set up a museum, set up acquisition centers all across the country and today, you are so lucky you have been able to actually have NYSC now generating revenue and return the revenue to the federal government for the first time in the history of NYSC so you have indeed redefine this.

“At one of the events that I attended the initiator of the NYSC as a whole Gowon had to thank you sincerely for bringing back the life of his vision.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, we will not only patronize the products you are having here, we will find ways to work together as a team because this is coming right on time.

“The people who are coming in order to acquire the skills are likely going to get jobs or work just next door right here. The Unity we’re talking about that our Founding Fathers had in mind and this is the dream we all continue to carry.

“I want to thank you for driving that dream and I strongly believe that by the grace of God Nigeria will overcome, our leaders will continue to lead with the wisdom to overcome all the challenges that we have. Our leaders need our prayers, they need our cooperation. They need our support.

“And I urge every one of us to continue to give our leaders those kinds of support so that we can continue to overcome,” he appealed