From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state government has debunked statement made by the state PDP chairman, Hon Francis Orogu over comments berating governor Sule’s performance in office, says governor sule committed in transforming and industrialising the state

This was disclosed yesterday by the senior special assistant to the governor on government House Affairs (SSA) Hon. Muhammed Kassim Muhammed describing the statement no moral justification, and does not represent the true feelings of the members of the party.

He said the state PDP chairman is runnning the party like a one man show with almost all the members are dumping the party for APC.

“His recent critic of the governor is the governor’s refusal to appoint him commissioner, because the governor felt Orogu has not manage the party well hence the reason for every member of the party leaving for APC”

“A PDP chairman who has divided members of his party against each other by not hiding his hatred against some members on account of religious and ethnicity is not qualified to describe Governor Sule a failure ”

He further said that the PDP chairman who is running a one man show is so blind not to see the massive achievements of the governor in just two years in office, describing him as an enemy of Nasarawa State that is seeking attention.

“Within two years and half in office of the Sule administration, he has restored permanent peace between farmers and herders in Nasarawa State

“Before the coming of governor sule into office, the entire communities in Hon Orogu’s local government, Keana were displaced, but right now, the governor has restored peace and all farmers in his community had returned back to their farms without any rancour”

“It is unfortunate that the PDP chairman has not seen the completion of gigantic projects like the Banquet hall, Presidential Lodge, Taal CBT center, modern luxury hotel , center for disease control”

Hon. Kassim further highlighted the various achievements made by the present administration apart from the completion of the above projects, the governor equally embarked on lives touching projects such as the rivival of Farin Ruwa water fall, completion and commissioned projects like Sinsinbaki Kwarra road,Lafia to BAD road, Al-Makura and Abuja street roads connecting Lafia east”

Other ongoing road construction he said includes agwade shupe Atabula rural roads, Doka Arugba rural roads, Kagbu Wanna rural road, Obi Assakyo rural roads as well as Gudi Moroa roads.

“there is the construction of Karu and Lafia megal bus terminals that are at 90% completion “there are alot of projects executed by the governor in all sectors of the State economy that time and space will not permit me to mention” he said

Recall that recently the PDP state chairman had describe Governor Sule as the worst Governor ever in the history of the State with no single project after spending two and half years in office.

Hon Orogu had describe Governor Sule administration as incompetent, that is surrounded with corrupt politicians who are presently syphoning the state resources.

According to Orogu “This governnent under Sule had done nothing, and is doing nothing, that is the truth, nothing on ground for people to even criticize because he has done nothing for PDP in Nasarawa to even criticize”

