From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa state Government says it will partner the Community Links for Health and Family Planning (CLHFPA) to create awareness on the importance of Child Birth Spacing in this part of the country.

The Community Links for Health and Family Planning (CLHFPA) is a Non Governmental Organization known for the creation of awareness to inform the people about the essence of having children that one could take care of.

Receiving the organisation in his office yesterday, the commissioner for information, Culture and Tourism Comrade Dogo Shammah reiterates government commitment towards ensuring that her citizens are informed on the importance of child spacing.

He explained that even though some religion are against the family planning process, but according to him, there is the need for his ministry which is saddled with the responsibility of sensitizing the populace to ensure proper enlightenment of the people in the state on the need to reduce child trafficking and other dangers posed on children.

commending the NGO for its mission in the state, the communication Boss noted that, the mandate of the NGO is inline with that the present administration in ensuring proper health care of its citizens and promised total support of his Ministry to enable them succeed.

Hon. Shammah noted that, the present administration under the leadership of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has placed high premium to the health sector apart from security so as to address the health need of the peole in the state.

The Commissioner further assured that the Ministry will collaborate with state own information station and other information outlets to enable wider sensitization of the people of the state on the need for all to participate on child birth spacing.

Speaking Earlier, team leader of the Organization, Mrs. Mary Ashenanye stated the mission of the Organization in the state saying “we are here to seek for free air time in the state own Radio Station (NBS) to enable us create adequate awareness to the people of the state who had misconception about Child Birth Spacing”.

Mrs. Ashenanye aslo used the opportunity to appeal to the state government to release at least fifty percent (50%) of funds allocated in the 2021 budget to reduce the number of women that dies as a result of child birth in the state