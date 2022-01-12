From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will partner with the Sports Writers Association Nasarawa Chapter for the overall development of sports in the state.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb Lucky Isaac Yargwa, during the courtesy visit of SWAN members at the ministry’s conference room Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

The commissioner appreciated the SWAN members taking their time to visit while explaining that the professional body has been in existence for quite a very long time and have made an identity of itself in journalism.

Amb Lucky also acknowledged the fact that the sports writers association had played a major role in reporting sporting activities in Nigeria, and Nasarawa state is also not left out, adding that he would do all he could to support the association and create a favourable working relationship towards promoting and sustaining sporting activities in the state.

On the request made by the chairman of the SWAN Nasarawa chapter, the commissioner confirmed that the stipend giving is not much to take care of the wants of the association, pledged to discuss with his directors how the stipends will be improved.

He appealed to SWAN, members to inculcate professionalism in reporting sports stories saying his office is always open for clarification so as to maintain the ethics of journalism while urging members to always report stories that would promote all-around sporting development in the state.

On other requests made by SWAN members, he said: “I promised to convey your message to his excellency for finding him worthy for the award, it will also be nice for SWAN to have their office I promise to do something about it.” He added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Responding to the activities lined up for the year, the ministry would be dealing with the youth, and to take advantage of other sports in Nigeria.

“We see how we could come up with beach soccer, so as to lessening concentration on football alone, baseball and others.”

“We want all the games that are forgotten to be restored back again because we have some of our youth who could play the games, but what we lack at the moment is the coordination that we don’t have in the state which the ministry has the capacity to improve sporting activities in the state which is what we must do.”

He charged members of SWAN to come up with ideas that would assist the government in youth and sports development in the state.

Speaking Earlier, Nasarawa state Chairman of SWAN, Mr Isa Mohammed congratulated the commissioner for his well-deserved appointment, adding that the associations would give him the maximum support required to make work easy and further assured him of a good working relationship.

“We are here to inform you that we are with you and we are going to support you to promote sports in Nasarawa state.”

The chairman also highlighted some of the challenges faced by SWAN members in the state in the cause of discharging their duties ranging from lack of funds, not always being recognised for assignments, among others.