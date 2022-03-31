From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has appealed for peace and unity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state observing the recent unsavoury outbursts, bickering, bitter exchanges of unprintable language between supporters of prominent sons and political gladiators in the state following the outcome of the just concluded APC National Convention.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a press Release Signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ibrahim Addra, saying that the development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking, the kind that divides and retards progress.

The governor added that the outpour of emotions at such moments is understandable but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful coexistence and growth of the APC, especially in the state.

‘It is on record that Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has gone to the residence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to congratulate him on his victory, promising to support him to achieve victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023,’ he said.

‘In view of the foregoing, therefore, Engr. Sule wishes to appeal for calm especially if we profess true love and support for these two elder statesmen; saying “we should emulate them by making peace instead of bitter rivalry which is an ill wind that blows no one any good”.’

The governor further advised that all must not forget that both senators Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura are illustrious sons of the state and highly respected statesmen who preach and practice peaceful coexistence.

Governor Sule urged that citizens do everything within their powers to remain peaceful and avoid actions that will portray Nasarawa to the rest of the country and the world as being unable to manage the victory.

Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa governor in a press release had called for sober reflection and restraint describing the 26th, March, APC National Convention which brought Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the APC National Chairman via Consensus as a victory for all.

Daily Sun also reports that two illustrious sons of the state, Former governors of the state and present serving members of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Tanko Almakura were contesting for the position of the National Chairmanship of the APC as zoned to the North Central by the APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

‘In spite of the outcome all well-meaning citizens share the belief that it is better that the National Chairmanship position still came to Nasarawa State; we should therefore be seen to be grateful to Allah for this and other blessings to our dear state,’ the governor added.