Linus Oota , Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has decried the decay of infrastructural facilities in the state-owned Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

He frowned at the dilapidated facilities in the hospital yesterday when speaking to journalists shortly after paying an unschedule visit to patients on admission in the hospital to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with them.

“I discovered that some of the facilities, especially in the wards, are in a very bad shape. Luckily, we have some resources and we have given the go ahead so that we fix all the broken facilities.

“Also one of the reasons I came is to see the new buildings that were constructed by the administration of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura which we actually commissioned, and to see if people have moved in.”

But, according to him, he realized that there were some landscape work, electrical installation, plumbing and water supply to the buildings that were to done before people could move in.

However, Sule continued that he has already given the approval for the commencement of work on those aspects lacking.

The governor therefore appreciated the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the DASH, Dr. Hassan Ikrama, and his management team for the tireless efforts in providing the essential services for the state.