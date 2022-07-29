From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Chairman of the Labour Party in Nasarawa state, Alexander Emmanuel, has expressed concern over the insensitivity of the Nasarawa state government on the treatment melted to retirees while lamenting negligence in the delivering of campaign promises to the people of the state.

Expressing his displeasure on Thursday in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, Emmanuel said that most of the retirees are being paid their gratuities in piecemeal which has made life more difficult for them. “The state government is being insensitive to their plights, that is why they can pay such amount of money to a retiree. Most of them have died because of too much suffering while others who are hospitalized, do not have enough money to buy drugs. The government should do better for the retirees in order to help them survive the harsh economic realities.”

“surprisingly, 98% of the retirees who received their gratuities this week from the Nasarawa state government, were paid a ” sum of N100,000.” “I wonder what that amount of money can do for a man or woman who has about N5 millon gratuity with the government.”

He said, “When the governor was campaigning in 2019 as the then gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, he promised to industrialized the state and ensure economic stability if he is elected into office, but everyone can see clearly that he has failed to deliver on his promises after three years of his administration.

“The people are yearning for good governance but the governor and his team have nothing to offer. So, I am urging residents to vote out APC in 2023 and vote for the Labour party governorship candidate and other candidates across the 13 local government areas of the state because we are prepared to change the narrative by turning the fortunes of the state for the better.

On the Bus Terminal Project, Emmanuel further stressed that the project was poorly carried out which is leading to heavy flooding presence whenever it rained.

“Flood takes over the park whenever it rains because the job was poorly done. The governor closed all other motor parks in the state capital and said that passengers should go to the newly built park to board vehicles but while taking this decision, he did not consider the stress and suffering that residents will go through.

“How can you expect someone traveling to Awe, Keana, Obi, Keffi or Doma to come down to the Yahaya Sabo park before booking for a short journey to his or her destination. This act of the governor is unacceptable.

“The new motor park should rather be used for those traveling to far places like Kano, Porthacourt, Aba and other states. So, I am calling on the governor to open the closed motor parks in order to reduce the sufferings of residents”, The Labour party chairman added.

The Chairman further urged supporters of the party to come out en mass on August 6th, 2022 for a one-million-man march for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, while appealing to residents of the state who were yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards, to do so before the deadline on July 31st, 2022, in order for them to exercise their franchise in the coming elections in 2023.

Recall that Saturday Sun had reported that the Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule had recently ordered the immediate payment of retirees gratuity in the state starting from 2006.