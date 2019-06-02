Linus Oota , Lafia

The newly sworn-in Governor of Nasarawa state, Mr Abdullahi Sule, yesterday, announced his first set of appointments of nine Senior Special Assistants to work in the new administration.

The list of the appointees includes: John Mamman, SSA on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Samuel Egya, SSA Governor’s Office, Yakubu Kwanta, SSA Youth Affairs and NGOs, Murtala Alhassan Lamus, SSA Special Duties, Ibrahim Abdullahi, SSA Investment and Economic Planning.

Others are: Thomas James, SSA Liaison Office Abuja, Rakiya Alaku, SSA Women Affairs and Empowerment, Salihu Isyaka Ogah, SSA Deputy Governor’s Office, and Abubakar Iman Zanwa, SSA Legal matters.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (Political Affairs and Special Services), Abubakar Sadiq Ishaq, the appointments take effect from June 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Governor has declared his first wife, Hajiya Salifat Abdullahi Sule as the First Lady of the state, thus laying to rest the aspiration of his 3rd wife, Hajiya Farida Abdullahi Sule, who is just two months old in the marriage, to occupy the seat.