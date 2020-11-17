Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday presented to the State House of Assembly the 2021 budget to the sum of N112.9 billion.

Titled the “Budget of Economic Recovery and Recuperation”, the Governor said the appropriation bill is aimed at solving the 2020 budget implementation challenges that were occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sule, the sum of N51,50,458,817 is budgeted for recurrent expenditure while N54,854,985 is for capital expenditure, respectively.

The 2021 budget is N4.4 billion over above the 2020 budget with a 4.1 per cent increase.

While presenting the budget, Governor Sule stated that his administration would continue to pursue standards and ensure judicious utilization of State Government funds.

He revealed that ‘the 2021 budget would be used for the provision of security, completion of ongoing projects, develop agriculture and value chain to enhance a stable economy, income generation, as well as create opportunities to youths and foster workers welfare.’

Sule however, said the 2021 budget would be funded from the federation accounts, statutory funds recoveries and Value Added Tax (VAT), special intervention funds, aids and grants as well as from internally generated revenue (IGR) and local loans.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, while congratulating the Governor, said the budget would improve the economy of the State and foster rapid infrastructural development.

According to Abdullahi, the State Assembly lawmakers would continue to support the Governor, ensure a harmonious relationship between the legislature and executive, and ensure proper legislations that can enhance the overall development of the State.

The 2021 Appropriation Bill was further unanimously passed for first reading by the lawmakers.