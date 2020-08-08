Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned that perpetrators of violence against women and girls would be decisively dealt with according to law.

Governor gave the warning on the Launch of the Nasarawa State Action Plan on Domestication of the United Nation’s Security Council Resolution (1325) on Women Peace and Security held at the Government House Lafia.

It would be recalled that the in 2013, the National Action Plan was initiated and amended in 2017 which allow the participation of women in the security structure of Nigeria where for, eleven (11) States have domesticated the Action Plan.

“It is my pleasure to be in your midst today on the occasion of the Launch of the Nasarawa State Action Plan on Domestication of the United Nation’s Security Council Resolution (1325) on Women Peace and Security.

“So far, eleven (11) States have domesticated the Action Plan. I am happy to inform you that Nasarawa State has joined the league of States with the launch of the Action Plan today”, he said.

He said it is imperative to state that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 of 31st October, 2000, has recognized the impact of armed conflict on Women and Girls in the society, and noted resolution has increased the participation of Women and incorporates gender perspectives in all the UN peace and security efforts.

“This also accords women the rights and necessary support to participate in peace resolutions, as well as to protect them against war and sexual violence.

“Today’s occasion is, therefore, significant considering our commitment towards the inclusion of women in the security architecture of the State to ensure the entrenchment of peace and harmonious co-existence amongst the diverse ethnic nationalities in the State”.

Governor Sule who described security as the bedrock for harmonious co-existence and socio-economic development of the society.

According to him, the moral conduct and character, especially of the younger generation and, indeed, other members of the society, rest on shoulders of mothers in the determination of his administration to continue to promote and sustain peace in the society.

“It is for this reason that Government evolved a policy towards the inclusion of women in not only the security architecture, but also in governance as evident in the appointment of women into various positions in the State.

“Despite our modest strides in this direction, it is observed that women have largely remained marginalized and denied access to opportunities to contribute their quota in decision-making, especially on issues that affect them. This is as a result of misconceptions and discrimination, arising from cultural, social, religious, political and economic, among other factors which have been institutionalized over the years”.

The Governor stated that, that society overtime has progressively abused and dehumanized women and girls through various forms of violence, including physical assault, emotional trauma, as well as psychological and sexual violence while he also noted that in terms of armed conflicts and instability, women and children have become the most vulnerable to experience untold hardship.

According to him the action has no doubt become an issue of grave concern bearing in mind the traumatizing effects of the unfortunate situations, which will not only affect their wellbeing, but will also affect their educational attainment which will also expose them to risks and hazards associated with HIV/AIDS, unwanted pregnancy and other sexual transmitted infections.

The Governor of Nasarawa State who empathically condemn the recent spate of rape in the society.

“This phenomenon has adverse effects on our beloved children, especially, the young girls which has continued to affect them psychologically. It is disheartening to recall the recent incident that occurred in Adogi, Lafia East Development Area in which an infant was raped leaving the child and the parents in the state of agony and trauma. Let me place on record that Government will not take it lightly with anyone caught in this dastardly act and will be severely dealt with according to the Law”.

He commended the effort of all those who contributed in different ways for the success of the action plan in the state as he assured that their contributions shall remain indelible in the sands of time.