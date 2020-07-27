Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has reiterated the determination of his administration to prioritize and strengthen the health care system of the State considering the fact that the achievement of an industrialized State is contingent upon a healthy population.

The Governor stated this on Monday during the formal handing-over of the Lafia Specialist Hospital to the Federal University of Lafia.

He noted that his administration will continue to support the Federal University of Lafia in the training of medical personnel who will handle the issue of healthcare delivery.

“It is with gratitude to God the Almighty and a sense of fulfilment that I address you today on the occasion of the formal handing-over of the Lafia Model Hospital to the Federal University of Lafia.

“You would recall that my predecessor, His Excellency Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura pledged to donate this edifice to the Federal University, Lafia as part of the State Government support towards the establishment of the School of Medicine by the University. This Hospital is expected to serve as the Teaching Hospital for students of the Medical School of the University.

“This is in tandem with the determination of our Administration to prioritize and strengthen the health care system of the State, considering the fact that the achievement of an industrialized State is contingent upon a healthy population. I need to reiterate that government will continue to support the University in the training of medical personnel who will handle the issue of healthcare delivery,” he said.

The Governor further expressed concerns over the shortage of manpower in the health sector across the country hence he called for collective effort to salvage the menace.

“It is obvious that there is a general shortage of human resource for the health sector in the country and particularly in Nasarawa State, hence the establishment of the Medical School by the Federal University will serve as a necessary encouragement to our teeming youths to take up the Medical Vocation. I therefore challenge our youths in this direction”.

Engr. Abdullahi Sule therefore appealed to the University to, as part of its social responsibility, absorb at least 50% of qualified indigenes of the state who are looking for admission in the institution to enhanced efficiencies.

“As a reciprocal gesture, I appeal to the University to encourage our citizens by reserving at least 50% of its Medical School admissions to qualified indigenes of the Nasarawa State. I belief, this will go a long way meeting the personal needs of our health institutions. We also enjoin the University to perform its Cooperate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to the State”.

He then called on the host community where this edifice is located to embrace development, and ensure its safety for the benefit of our people.

“On this note, it is now my honour to on behalf of the Government of Nasarawa State hand over this hospital to the management of the Federal University, Lafia”.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia, Professor Mohammed Sunusi Liman the University is determine to encourage Nasarawa state access to university education hence it has engaged more than 50% as earlier mentioned by the Governor.

“In order to encourage our indigenes to have university education, we establish remedial programme where 90% of the students are from Nasarawa State and all that we have admitted got their JAMB, were given admission Federal University of Lafia”.

Earlier, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Yahaya said the edifice which was built in all the 3 senatorial districts of the state is to serve as the state modern hospital saying the ones in Nasarawa North and West have 80 bed capacity while the one Southern senatorial zone located in Lafia the state capital, has 160 bed capacity.