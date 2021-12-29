From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has called on the people of the state to reject the statement made by the former information minister, Labaran Maku, over security votes sharing in the state, describing his statement as baseless and empty.

Governor Sule, speaking through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Government House Affairs, Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim, expressed his disappointment over the comment made by Mr Maku that he took over N300 million monthly as security votes without any justification for it.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, in Lafia, Dr Kassim, who is a former House of Assembly member, expressed disappointment that Maku, who is currently the National Secretary of APGA, was still ignorant about how security votes of a governor are being collected and spent.

Mr Labaran Maku had explained that political office holders do not love and put first the interest of the people they are leading, the consequence is what is seen in most states in the north.

‘In a poor state like Nasarawa, only one person is taking N300 million every month as security vote. Calculate that in one year that is N3.6 billion every year, then multiply that in four years or eight years,’ he said.

Dr Kassim explained that Maku’s allegations has exposed his emptiness before the public and people of the state that his only reasons for seeking to govern the state are to collect security votes and nothing more.

According to the SSA, ‘I was the state house of assembly committee chairman on security matters, and I know how security votes are shared. People like Maku are still living in the era when security votes were the property of a governor, and he is still living in that era, it is unfortunate that he is ignorant.

‘In Nasarawa State, security votes don’t even get to the governor in bulk, the SSG’s office collects and shares the money to all the security agencies; it is disappointing that Maku wants to be a governor for security votes but he will be shocked if he will ever be a governor because the system has been sanitised,’ Dr Kassim said

He described Maku as a serial governorship aspirant who is seeking blind attention and has not seen anything good in any administration in the state except the first one he served as commissioner and deputy governor.

‘Records has shown that Maku has criticised almost all the administrations in Nasarawa State apart from that of Abdullahi Adamu where he served as commissioner and later Deputy Governor.

“He did not oppose the late Aliyu Akwe Doma’s administration because them president Good luck Jonathan promise to support him become governor after the 2nd tenure of Governor Doma, but unfortunately, both Doma and Jonathan lost re-election which truncated Maku’s governorship ambition.’

It is on records that prior to the coming into office by the Sule administration, there have been security challenges between herders/farmers mostly in the southern zone, the Egbira/Bassa communal Crisis in the western zone which has claimed several lives and destroyed properties.

‘But the coming of Governor Sule has brought permanent peace in the areas and the worrying groups have since embraced the peace initiative of Governor Sule.

‘Banditry and other criminal activities which use to be the order of the day in the state is now a thing of the past courtesy of Governor Sule and the massive investment have been attracted into the state which has taken a lot of youths off the streets.’

He urged the people of the state to disregard Maku’s allegations, noting that his quest to govern the state is for selfish reasons and should be rejected in 2023 same way he was rejected in 2015 and 2019, respectively.