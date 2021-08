From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Engr Abdullahi A Sule has sacked all his commissioners and special advisers and senior special assistant.

The dissolution was announced by the governor at end of an expanded meeting of the Exco which includes Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.

Governor Sule appreciated the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by the administration so far.

