From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has congratulated the Muslim community in Nasarawa State for joining their counterparts all over the world in celebrating the festival of sacrifice and cautioned road users to obey traffic regulations.

Governor Sule stated this in a press release on Monday, saying the feast of Eid el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by the Prophet to the call for sacrifice.

This, indeed, he added that it symbolises a call to all Muslims to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s commands.

‘My dear people of Nasarawa State, you will recall that the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on religious affairs has announced 19th of July, 2021 as Arafat day. Following this announcement, therefore, Tuesday, 20th July 2021 marks the Eid el-Kabir festival,’ he stated.

‘My brothers and sisters, I wish to remind us that occasion such as this calls for the Ummah to reflect on their relationship with God and fellow human as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in the society.’

Governor Sule used the opportunity of the festive season to reiterate the unfortunate situation the country finds itself informed by the coronavirus pandemic which has continued to ravage the global economy.

As a government, he said, ‘we would continue to evolve measures with a view to protect lives and ensure the recovery of the nation’s economy,’ he stated.

Adding that as Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid el-Kabir, the need to adhere strictly to all preventive measures particularly, maintenance of social distancing, wearing of face mask, regular hand sanitising, among others as part of preventive measures to control and contain the spread of coronavirus for the wellbeing of the society.

Meanwhile, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has also congratulated the Muslim community on the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir calling for sustained prayers for peace and progress of the country.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna quotes the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi as calling on Muslims to reflect on the significance of the period which is a sacrifice to extend hands of love and friendship to one another especially the less privileged.

The Speaker, however, called on all Nigerians to tolerate, love and live in peace with one another irrespective of religion, political or ethnic differences to build an egalitarian society.

‘Religion, political, traditional and community leaders to always preach peace and unity among their people just as he called on people to always be law-abiding, pray and support leaders at all levels to succeed.’

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.