Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Monday has presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The reviewed budget was due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world’s economy.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi made the announcement at the plenary today after the House majority leader, Hon Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) read the governor’s letter during the House Proceedings in Lafia.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the review of the budget tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was necessary as coronavirus pandemic has affected all socio-economic activities in the world including Nasarawa State.

According to him, in furtherance of their support to Engineer Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed, the House has expeditiously passed the 2020 appropriation amendment bill of the sum 62.96billion naira into first and second reading respectively.

“A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 139.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State, has scaled first and second reading at the House”.

The Speaker said the accelerated passage was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state as a result of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“The recurrent expenditure is N31,943,912,285.00.billion only while the Capital expenditure is N26,465,632,374.00 billion only and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion,only”, he said.

He committed the 2020 budget to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for its necessary action and to report back to the House tommorow Wednesday, July 22nd.

Earlier, Hon Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House while presenting the governor’s message, urged his colleagues to give the budget an accelerated passage in the interest of development.

Hon Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), the Minority Leader seconded the motion.

Hon Mohammed Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko) and Hon Suleiman Yakubu(APC-Awe South) while contributing on the issue said that the review budget is timely considering the effects of COVID-19 in the society.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule had on December 4th 2019 presented a 2020 bugdet proposal to the turn of N100.52 billion to the Assembly, tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” for consideration and approval.

According to Governor Sule, it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence.

The State Assembly has swiftly passed the appropriation bill into law on December 23rd, 2019 as they added to the initial figures of N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.