From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi sule has sworn in Four high court justices in the state to enhance efficiency in the judicial system of the state.

Governor Sule during the swearing In ceremony on Tuesday at the Alyu Akwe Banquet hall, government house, Lafia said their appointment is for the good of the people of Nasarawa state.

Recall that Recently, the National Judicial Council, the apex judicial body in Nigeria had confirmed and elevated justices of courts across the country.

In Nasarawa State, four magistrates were also part of the confirmation as they were elevated to the rank of high court judges.

These include: Justice Solomon Ayenaje, Justice Hassan Shams Shama, Justice Tari Thangbo and Justice Isa Kana.

Governor Sule further said his government would always entrench the principles of the rule of law in the state, emphasizing that with swearing in of the judges his government has so far sworn-in 9 high court judges.

Sule said the judges confirmed are people of integrity who will ensure fairness and justice in the professional assignment, tasking them to set a pace for others to look through.

While describing the judiciary as the hope of the common man, the governor called for sanity and stability of justice, reiterating his administration resolve to provide the necessary needs of all the arms of government for effective and efficient service delivery.

He charged the judges to remain upright and accountable, insisting that they must remain focused to prove the trust placed on them right.

Speaking Earlier, Associate Professor Abdulkarim Kana, who’s commissioner for justice pointed out that the confirmation was in accordance with the section 271 subsection 1-2 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One of the newly sworn in high court judges, Justice Hassan Shams Shama who gave a vote of thanks on his colleagues behalf, assuring the world of their total readiness in carrying out their responsibilities.